It was the quietest New Year’s Eve I’ve ever experienced…

It was the quietest New Year’s Eve I’ve ever had…

A LARGE NUMBER OF PEOPLE despise New Year’s Eve parties.

They shiver at the prospect of having to have a good time, of getting trousered, of kissing everyone when Big Ben strikes midnight, and of crawling into Dry January with a head full of wallpaper paste and a smear of vomit on their shirt.

Sorry, but I enjoy spending New Year’s Eve with as many people as possible, drinking what a doctor would call lethal amounts of alcohol, and not really waking up until January 11th.

I was at a large New Year’s Eve party a few years ago when I found myself crammed in a hall with Michael Gove’s pursed lips as the clock struck midnight.

That was also something I enjoyed.

So, after the loneliness of lockdown a year ago, I was determined to put on my drinking pants and let loose this year.

So, as soon as Boris gave us the go-ahead, I was out the door, rounding up everyone who would normally be on a beach in Barbados or skiing on an Alp at this time of year.

Within a few days, I’d received 100 RSVPs.

This is wonderful.

But then Omicron put on its running shoes, and in a matter of days, the temperature had risen to 70 degrees.

It was then twelve.

Then there were five.

“It’s not like it matters,” I reasoned.

“There will be more sausage rolls for everyone.”

No way.

Because my partner’s eldest daughter had tested positive, we had to put up a plague cross on the door and refuse to let anyone in.

But I wasn’t going to let this get the best of me, so I called a friend and suggested she host the party at her home.

This was a fantastic idea.

But she insisted that we all do lateral flow tests first, which she couldn’t do because every shop within 100 miles had sold out.

Just as everything seemed to be going wrong, I got a call from a friend saying she was throwing a party at her house.

This is fantastic.

I immediately booked a taxi… and then promptly cancelled it when she collapsed.

Every day, we are given official figures indicating the number of people who have tested positive — but these figures are incorrect.

Totally incorrect.

Because when someone contracts Covid, they retreat to their bedroom for a week and, in the vast majority of cases, do not seek medical help.

So far as I can tell, I’ll be the only one alive in 2022.

As a result,

