Italian aid worker kidnapped by Islamists released in Kenya in 2018

Silvia Romano has been released! I thank the women and men of our intelligence services. Silvia, we are waiting for you in Italy! ». This is the announcement that Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte made on Twitter.

The result has been achieved, explain Italian intelligence sources, thanks to long and complex work: “One of our planes will bring her back to Italy tomorrow.” The young woman has expressed her joy for liberation: «I have been strong. I resisted, “were his first words arriving in Italy. “He’s fine and fit. Obviously, she is tired from captivity, but she is fine, “said Raffaele Volpi, the president of Copasir, the parliamentary committee that oversees the secret services.

His release, according to intelligence sources, came about thanks to “very complex fieldwork” led by General Luciano Carta, in collaboration with the Turkish and Somali secret services. Silvia Romano was still in the hands of Al Shabab, a Somali terrorist group affiliated with Al Qaida, when the Italian secret services (Aise) intervened Friday night to Saturday, 30 kilometers from Mogadishu, in a reduced area and in conditions extreme due to the floods of the last days.

Kidnapping in the village

The 25-year-old Italian volunteer was kidnapped on November 20, 2018 in the small village of Chakama, in a rural area on the Kenyan coast, 80 kilometers from Malindi, a city with tropical beaches where there are hotels and resorts. luxury for international tourism. It cooperated with the NGO “Africa Milele”, which deals mainly with abandoned children and spend the day on the street because they have no structures to go to.

A terrorist group arrived in the village with a van from which three men armed with kalashnikov descended, made the people kneel and stole their money. Later they entered the NGO Africa Milele booth, kidnapping Silvia, who was with some children. In the attack, a woman and four children were wounded.

Suspicions were immediately concentrated on Somali Islamists because the assailants spoke the Somali language and dressed in that country’s way. Very soon it was said that the kidnappers were in contact with the Shababs, the Islamic extremists operating in East Africa, an al-Qaida-allied terrorist group. Three of the material perpetrators of the kidnapping have already been arrested and are being tried in Kenya.

Silvia’s father reacted like this when he received the news: «Let me breathe, I have to assimilate the impact. Until I hear my daughter’s voice, I will not be 100% sure. I still have to figure it out, let me officially receive the news from one of my contacts, “said Enzo Romani, Silvia’s father. The young woman will arrive at two in the afternoon at Ciampino airport in Rome on a special flight from the secret services (Aise).

Italy has received with great joy the news, which opens prominently in all media. All the parties in the parliamentary arc have summed up in two words a general feeling: «Great joy».

Very difficult and long operation

In September 2019, the Italian newspaper “Il Giornale” highlighted, citing Italian intelligence sources, that the young woman was held by radical Islamists who would have forced her to marry and wear a veil.

For a year and a half the Italian intelligence services have worked intensively on his release. It has been a very complicated operation, because western intervention is very difficult in that territory. It was then said that the only way to achieve his release was that used by the secret services, seeking contacts and possible negotiations with the kidnappers, without ruling out the possibility of paying a high ransom. The fact that news of their marriage had already spread last September made it clear that a contact channel had been established with the kidnappers. .