Italian doctor encourages relatives of those killed by coronavirus to go to court

On the day that the tragic death toll of 30,000 is exceeded by coronavirius in Italy (exactly 30,201; of them, 243 died on Friday), a doctor encourages the relatives of the deceased who could not be saved to go to court . It is known that in the intensive care units of some hospitals, especially Bergamo, Brescia and Cremona, in the Lombardy region, doctors had to choose who to save and who to “condemn”. Now providing new data, Dr. Mario Riccio, 61 years old, head of Anesthesiology and Reanimation at the Casalmaggiore hospital in the province of Cremona: “Of every three patients who needed to be intubated, we had to rule out one,” declares the newspaper La República. .

“In our hospital, we tripled the resuscitation stations, from 4 to 12. But the ambulances came one after the other, especially at night, when there is an increase in fever and respiratory problems. It was physically impossible to intubate everyone. It was not possible to give everyone a bed in the intensive care unit. Those who claim otherwise believe in fairy tales. Our resources were not absolutely adequate. But no patient has been abandoned. We have been close to everyone and have alleviated their pain ».

Dr. Mario Riccio has explained how they made the decisions and what criteria of «selection» they followed to intubate at crucial times: «Despite the emergency, we never make hasty decisions. We carefully consult and evaluate the condition of the patients. We soon learned that people over 80 with two or more pathologies would have no chance. In the most acute phase, in the first twenty days of March, we stopped intubating one in three patients. We choose them according to their general condition and the presence of other diseases, following what in the guidelines of the Italian Society of anesthesia and intensive care is known as “life expectancy”. Probably, if we end up in a judicial process, we will summon him in our support.

When asked by La Repubblica if they expect to be denounced, Dr. Riccio encourages the relatives of the deceased to go to court: «I hope so. I wish that what has happened has been registered so that it becomes a historical document. At first, family members insulted us and threatened us on the phone. Then something happened, as if they too had begun to realize the enormity of what was happening. We started receiving pizzas and other food in the room. ”

Mario Riccio assures that the doctors were also afraid: «I am 61 years old and when I saw colleagues and friends arriving at the department I was scared. There was anger. The idea of ​​not being able to save everyone is difficult for us to accept as well. ” .