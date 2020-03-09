Italian prisoners RIOT over coronavirus safety measures (VIDEOS)

Italy, which is battling the worst Covid-19 outbreak in Europe, has experienced a series of prison riots in virus-plagued areas. The unrest has been triggered by a move to suspend family visits over the coronavirus threat.

“There have been a series of rebellions across the country,” Italy’s prison administration head Francesco Basentini said on Monday.

The government’s efforts to contain the virus, which has already killed over 360 people across the nation, triggered riots at several prisons in Italy. While staying inside might be not the worst way to avoid the coronavirus, some prisoners, apparently, wanted to get in touch with it in person.

Footage filmed outside San Vittore Prison in Milan on Monday, shows prisoners roaming the roof of the facility and displaying banners reading ‘Pardon’ and ‘Freedom’. The rioters set some cells on fire and black smoke was seen emerging from the prison’s windows.

A group of the inmates’ relatives gathered outside of the prison to show support for the rioting prisoners. Some of them became rowdy and engaged in scuffles with riot police standing guard outside the correctional facility.