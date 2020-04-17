Italian volleyball trainer misses game amid virus

ISTANBUL

Turkish volleyball team VakifBank’s Italian trainer Giovanni Guidetti said he missed the sport during his days of self-isolation.

Guidetti, who also works as a manager of Turkey women’s national team, told Anadolu Agency that his players now had the chance to take a break in the middle of an intense season.

“During the season, they play for both the national team and club, which is pretty hard. After they return from the national team, then they start to play for the club, then they go to China, Japan, Russia, etc. for the next games,” he said.

“When I talk to them [players], they say they miss volleyball,” Guidetti said, adding that he assigned them daily training exercises.

Coronavirus rival of people they need to beat

Guidetti said he saw the coronavirus as a rival that must be beaten.

“Every situation in your life, you have to try to win. We used to live with this fact in every training and game. It doesn’t matter if the rival is stronger. In the current situation, we have to do the same thing. We have to finish this corona time by winning our rival,” he said.

We need to stay healthy and keep other people healthier. So, it’s important to take measures. Secondly, it is important to improve yourself. If you finish this period by being a better person, increasing your knowledge about the skills you need in daily life, with better habits and daily routines, I think you will finish this isolation period with a big win,” he added.

Postponement of Tokyo Olympics not to greatly impact players

Guidetti noted that with much more time to spend with family, the days under lockdown, adding to the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games would not have a huge impact on athletes.

“Only a one-year postponement should not change the player’s condition. Maybe this would affect some players who are in their late 30s. I know that many players were thinking that they will quit volleyball after playing in the Olympics. But, they now have to change their plans,” he said.

Eager for new experiences

Guidetti said he spent his time in self-isolation to improve himself by learning different things besides volleyball.

“I have to wake up very early between 6.00 and 8.00 a.m.,” he said, adding: “I do sports and try to read something. It is the right time to learn and improve yourself. […] I need to find something to improve myself and it does not have to be about volleyball.”

Guidetti said that being a father amid the pandemic was difficult: “From 8.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m., I need to make my child happier at home without turning on the TV.”

“Now, it is not possible to go outside, go to parks or walking near the seaside,” he added.

*Writing by Muhammed Enes Calli