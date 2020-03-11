Italy coronavirus cases jump to over 8,500, death toll at 631

ROME, March 10 (Xinhua) — Italy’s Civil Protection Department on Tuesday confirmed that 8,514 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 631 have died since the epidemic first emerged in the country’s northern region on Feb. 21.

In addition, a total of 1,004 patients have recovered, said Civil Protection Department Chief Angelo Borrelli, who is also the national commissioner in charge of the coronavirus emergency.

The numbers are up from an official tally on Monday evening of 7,985 people infected, 463 dead, and 724 recovered.

Borrelli said that among the deceased, a few were aged between 50-59 years, 8 percent were aged 60-69, 32 percent were 70-79, 45 percent were 80-89 and 14 percent were over 90.

Of the positive cases, 5,038 are hospitalized with symptoms, 877 are in intensive care, and 2,599 are quarantined at home, Borrelli said.