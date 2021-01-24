Italy defender Schelotto joins Racing Club

BUENOS AIRES, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Italy international left-back Ezequiel Schelotto has reached a deal to join Argentina’s Racing Club as a free agent, according to local media reports.

Schelotto is due to arrive in Buenos Aires early next week when he will sign a three-year contract pending a medical, the Ole news portal said on Saturday.

The 31-year-old has not played since parting ways with English Premier League outfit Brighton in July.

Earlier in the week, Schelotto told Radio Continental that he had his “suitcases packed” to return to the country of his birth.

Despite growing up in Argentina – where he spent time at the Velez Sarsfield and Banfield youth academies – Schelotto has never played professionally in the South American country.

He made his senior debut with Italian side Cesena in 2008 and has since had spells at Atalanta, Inter Milan, Parma, and Sporting Lisbon, among other clubs. His only Italy cap came in a 2-1 friendly defeat to England in August 2012.

Schelotto is Racing’s first signing since former Chile and Saudi Arabia boss Juan Antonio Pizzi was appointed manager on January 14. Enditem