Italy dominates women’s Alpine skiing World Cup downhill race in Bansko

BANSKO, Bulgaria, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Italian athletes took the top three places in the women’s Alpine skiing World Cup downhill race here on Saturday.

Elena Curtoni finished her run with a time of 1:29.31 to earn her first World Cup victory.

Her compatriot Marta Bassino came second with 1:29.41, followed by Federica Brignone with 1:29.45.

The leader in the World Cup overall standings, Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States ranked fourth, finishing 0.35 seconds behind Curtoni.

Among the 50 athletes who started in Bansko, only seven did not finish.