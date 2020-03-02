Italy factory activity declines for 17th month running…

ROME, March 2 – Italian manufacturing activity declined for the 17th month running in February and at a slightly faster rate than the month before, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting no near-term end to a long slump at the country’s factories.

The IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) edged down to 48.7 in February from 48.9 in January, slipping further below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The data was weaker than expected. A Reuters poll of eight analysts had pointed to a reading of 49.2.

The IHS Markit survey closed on the morning of Feb. 21, just before the coronavirus outbreak that has rocked Italy over the last week and which is expected to take a heavy toll on growth in the euro zone’s third-largest economy.

IHS Markit said its sub-index for new orders at manufacturers edged up to 48.7 from 48.4, but the sub-indexes for manufacturing output and employment both slipped further below the 50 threshold.

Italian gross domestic product fell 0.3% in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous three months, and many economists expect another decline in the first quarter and in 2020 overall.

