Italy GDP grows more than expected in 2019, posts…

March 2 – Italy’s economy grew slightly more than expected in 2019 while the budget deficit as a proportion of national output was far lower than targeted and the lowest for twelve years, data showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.3% following an increase of 0.8% in 2018, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported.

The government’s most recent official forecast was for 2019 growth of 0.1%, and in January ISTAT issued a preliminary estimate of 0.2%.

In September last year, the coalition of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party pencilled in growth of 0.6% for 2020, but economists say that already looks out of reach.

The economy contracted in the fourth quarter of last year and an outbreak of coronavirus which erupted in northern Italy last month has heavily disrupted activity, leading many analysts to forecast a full-year GDP decline for this year.

In a major surprise, Italy’s budget deficit came in at 1.6% of GDP last year, ISTAT said, around half the European Union’s 3% ceiling and far below the government’s target of 2.2%.

The 1.6% rate was down from 2.2% in 2018 and was the lowest reading since 2007.

The government’s official target is for a deficit of 2.2% this year, but in recent days officials have said this will be raised because extra borrowing is needed to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy’s public debt – proportionally the highest in the euro zone after Greece’s – was stable in 2019 at 134.8% of GDP, lower than the government’s target of 135.7%.

ISTAT gave the following data on Italy’s GDP, the budget deficit, the public debt and other details of public accounts.

2019 2018 2017 GDP 0.3 0.8 1.7 Deficit/GDP 1.6 2.2 2.4 Debt/GDP 134.8 134.8 134.1 Primary balance/GDP** 1.7 1.5 1.3 Taxes/GDP 42.4 41.9 41.8 **public balance excluding debt servicing costs

