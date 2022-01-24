Italy has warned of “serious consequences” if the Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens.

The escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis has prompted Italy to issue a statement warning of “serious consequences.”

Leaders emphasize the importance of a coordinated response during a videoconference hosted by the US president.

ROME, ITALY

Following talks with the US and its European allies, Italy warned that an escalation of the border crisis with Ukraine would have “serious consequences” for Russia.

Mario Draghi, the Italian prime minister, said he spoke with his counterparts in the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland, as well as European Union and NATO leaders, via videoconference, and that they all agreed on the importance of maintaining “a channel of dialogue with Russia to ease tensions.”

However, the Italian leader emphasized that the video call should “at the same time clarify the serious consequences that could result from a further deterioration of the situation,” indicating that US President Joe Biden organized the meeting.

“Support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity was reiterated,” according to Draghi, and participants emphasized the “importance of maintaining close coordination between the allies and the need for a common response.”

Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Polish President Andrzej Duda, EU Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg were among those who took part in the call, according to Biden’s statement.