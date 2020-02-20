Italy hopes for EU green light soon on Monte dei Paschi…

By Stefano Bernabei, Giuseppe Fonte and Valentina Za

ROME, Feb 19 – Italy expects a positive outcome next week following talks with the European Commission on a plan to rid state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi of most of its problem loans, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Italy owns 68% of Monte dei Paschi following a 2017 bailout and must re-privatise it next year.

To prepare its exit, Rome has been in talks for months with the Commission on ways to lower the bank’s problem debts below a threshold of 5% of total lending to lure potential merger partners.

The Treasury wants a banking partner for Monte dei Paschi and has snubbed approaches from investment funds that were interested in taking over the bank and then sell it on, another two sources with knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity.

The sources said the government had been taken by surprise by Intesa Sanpaolo’s unsolicited offer for UBI Banca . Intesa on Monday night said it would launch a share-swap deal to take over UBI.

As the strongest among second-tier banks, UBI had often been tipped as a potential buyer for Monte dei Paschi and one of the sources said Intesa’s offer had complicated things.

To address possible antitrust issues, Intesa would sell a portion of the combined business to regional BPER Banca , another name which the source said had circulated in government circles in connection with Monte dei Paschi. To fund the deal BPER needs to raise 1 billion euros from shareholders.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri on Wednesday expressed optimism on the future of Monte dei Paschi and said a market solution would be found.

A 5% bad loan ratio, which is below the Italian average and in line with European guidelines, would increase Monte dei Paschi’s appeal as a target.

Banks normally shed soured debts below the book value of the loans, which eats into their capital base. But Monte dei Paschi, which has already cut some 30 billion euros in bad debts and still struggles with profitability, cannot afford to deplete its capital reserves further.

Sources have said Italy is seeking a solution that minimises losses for the bank, but EU authorities must ensure the plan complies with EU state aid rules.

The first two sources, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said the government was confident a compromise could be found and expected a decision by Brussels next week.

A spokeswoman for the Commission said the EU executive was in contact with Italian authorities on the issue.

“We cannot prejudge the timing or outcome of these contacts at this stage,” she said.

Both Italy’s Treasury and Monte dei Paschi declined to comment.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Giuseppe Fonte in Rome, Valentina Za in Milan, additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; editing by James Mackenzie/Barbara Lewis/Jane Merriman)