Italy Jan jobless rate stable at 9.8%, but jobs lost…

ROME, March 3 – Italy’s unemployment rate was stable at 9.8% in January, in line with forecasts, data showed on Tuesday, despite the fact some 40,000 jobs were lost during the month, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported.

In the November-to-January period some 15,000 jobs were lost compared with the previous three months, ISTAT said.

The youth unemployment rate, measuring job-seekers between 15 and 24 years old, rose to 29.3% from 28.7% the month before, its highest level since May 2019. In January 2017 it stood at 37.3%.

Italy’s overall employment rate, one of the lowest in the euro zone, was stable in January at 59.1%, remaining around its highest level since ISTAT’s current series began in 1977.

The unemployment rate has followed a very gradual downward trend since the start of 2017, when it stood at 11.7%.

The euro zone’s third largest economy shrank by 9% in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis and has recovered only about half of that since then.

Output fell once more in the fourth quarter of last year and analysts say a recession looks likely as the coronavirus disrupts the economy, potentially bringing fresh pain to the job market.

ISTAT gave the following data:

JAN DEC NOV OCT JOBLESS RATE 9.8 9.8 9.7r 9.7 YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT RATE (15-24) 29.3 28.7r 28.6r 28.0r

EMPLOYMENT RATE (15-64) 59.1 59.1r 59.3 59.1r r=revised (Reporting by Crispian Balmer)