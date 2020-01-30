Italy marks Int’l Day of Commemoration of Holocaust victims

ROME, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and other top government officials marked the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust in a ceremony at the Quirinal palace here on Monday.

“Due to its unique and terrible character, the Shoah transcends the historic dimension of its time and becomes a perennial warning and a universal lesson,” Mattarella said.

While the commemoration is held every year at the Quirinal palace, this “must not and cannot exhaust the reflection on what happened in the first half of the last century in the heart of our continent,” the president said.

Also present at the ceremony were Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, the speakers of both houses of parliament, representatives of Italy’s Jewish community and others.

The ceremony included a concert, video screenings, readings, and testimony from Nazi camp survivors and their descendants.

The United Nations in 2005 designated Jan. 27 as an annual International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust. Enditem