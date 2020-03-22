Italy officially imposes on Monday the Korean model to combat the coronavirus epidemic

This Monday the Italian government begins the project that follows the South Korean model, implementing a series of sanitary measures and technological operations to curb the coronavirus. This is confirmed by Professor Walter Ricciardi, from the World Health Organization and main advisor to the Executive in the fight against Covid-19, who will be at the head of the team with the best Italian experts to launch the project: «We adopted the strategy Korean more tests will be done on the coronavirus [hasta ahora se hacían solo a las personas que tenían síntomas]. In Italy we have already done more than 200,000 tests. The Korean model does not seek to test all its 50 million inhabitants; South Korea has made 300,000, but selected, people related to positive patients. It is precisely here where we will also insist, “explains Ricciardi. The tests will be carried out on everyone who is related to or close to a proven case of an infected person. If there is a positive in a building, the test will be done to the entire community of neighbors and to all the people who have had contact with it in the last days.

Why the strategy is changed

It is clear that the new strategy is not intended to give rapid tests to all citizens. Incidentally, Professor Ricciardi warns and draws attention to rapid tests: “The so-called rapid tests that have been proposed by some, have so far also given false negatives.” It seems inevitable that some are asking about the change in the strategy of the Italian government and why it has not been done before. Professor Ricciardi explains:

“There is an ongoing epidemic, we had a thousand problems to face. Certainly, now that we have seen the results obtained, we have developed an Italian model based on the Seoul experience, with respect for civil rights regarding access to personal data. The demand is to block the epidemic. Professor Ricciardi decided to change his strategy by closely following the curves of infections and deaths with an abysmal difference between Italy and Korea: more than 50,000 infected Italians and more than 5,000 deaths, compared to 8,652 infected and 92 deaths in Korea from the south.

Three points in the new strategy

The new strategy in Italy is fundamentally based on three points. First, there will be a data system, offered by various sectors, including telephone companies. There will be controls of displacements through mobile phones. This data collection will allow us to reconstruct the contact map of the asymptomatic infected, which would greatly help to establish the transmission chains of the virus.

The second point is to promote telecare in the home, to help those who are in home isolation, slightly ill or asymptomatic positives.

The third point, following the Korean experience, is the digital monitoring of the contacts of the asymptomatic; For this, a kind of «digital passport» will be activated.

The privacy problem

Everything will be managed taking into account the privacy laws and following the eventual observations of the “privacy” guarantor. There is no question of “signing” the 61 million Italians. In this regard, Professor Gianni Rezza, director of the infectious diseases department of the Higher Institute of Health, explains: «I know that there are privacy problems, but we are experiencing an exceptional emergency. South Korea is a democratic country. If they have done it, I do not see why we cannot do it too, “says Professor Rezza, one of the experts most listened to by the government.

The best way to control the epidemic

Ultimately, it is about emulating the best international practices to fight coronavirus, specifically from South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore. For days, various Italian experts and professors have been demanding that this model be followed, in order to avoid that once the epidemic is stationary and there is a reopening and flexibility of the harsh measures adopted up to now, the epidemic will spread rapidly, even under number of asymptomatic people who circulate freely. In this sense, it would be sufficient, from the mathematical and epidemiological point of view, that there were few asymptomatic infected persons to have a more than 50 percent chance that the epidemic would flare up. .