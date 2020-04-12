Italy records LOWEST Covid-19 daily death toll in THREE WEEKS

Promising signs that Italy has overcome the worst of its coronavirus outbreak continued on Sunday as the Mediterranean country recorded its lowest Covid-19 death toll since March 19.

Deaths from the disease rose by 431 on Sunday, down from 619 the day before. The number of fresh confirmed cases also slowed significantly to 4,092, from 4,694 on Saturday.

Though the outbreak has slowed significantly, Italy remains one of the countries worst affected by the virus. The Civil Protection Agency said that the confirmed fatality count now stands at 19,899, the second highest in the world after the United States.

Sunday saw the number of officially confirmed cases climb to 156,363, the third highest global tally behind the US and Spain.

There was more positive news on the intensive care front as the number of people receiving critical care dropped for a ninth consecutive day. The number of people marked as having recovered from the virus also climbed by nearly 1,800 to 34,211.

