Italy reports 610 new deaths, contagions stabilize

ROME

Italy on Thursday reported 610 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 18,279 — the highest worldwide — but registering a slight acceleration in both death and active infection rates.

Experts noted, however, that the stabilizing trend over the past few days is substantially confirmed, supporting hopes that the outbreak has reached a peak, and may start a downward phase soon.

Current infections grew 1.7% from Wednesday to 96,877 — a bit higher than the previous day, when the rise was at 1.3%. The number of recovered people continued to climb, reaching 28,470, while the number of intensive care patients dropped for the sixth consecutive day, by 88.

The epicenter of the Italian outbreak remains the northern Lombardy region, which now counts more than 10,000 victims.

In its ongoing battle to contain the outbreak, the Italian government has extended an almost-total lockdown — which halted most production and business activities in Italy — until April 13.

But pressures are growing for the government to start lifting some of the stringent measures, at least for key businesses, ahead of the so-called “phase-2” of the pandemic.

The government, however, continues to issue warnings, asking people to stay at home and avoid outdoor activities, especially during the Easter holiday.

According to reports in the Italian media, the Cabinet would be ready to issue a new emergency decree, extending the lockdown into May. The decree is also expected to gradually lift some restrictions currently applied to non-essential businesses to prevent an economic recession.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections exceeded 1.5 million, with the death toll surpassing 90,000. Over 340,600 patients have recovered so far.