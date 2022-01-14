Italy requires insurance for all skiing vacations, so here’s how it works.

We explain how winter sports insurance works and why you shouldn’t rely on an EHIC card as Italy becomes the first country to require it for all skiers.

A new law in Italy threatens skiers who do not have winter sports insurance with a £125 fine and the cancellation of their ski passes.

Those wishing to ski or snowboard in the country must now have winter sports insurance that protects them from third-party damages or injuries.

Italy is the first country to enact such legislation.

Skiers must either bring their own insurance or pay around €2 to €3 per day for winter sports insurance when purchasing their lift pass.

We respond to your questions about ski insurance as the new law takes effect.

Make sure you’re covered for third-party injuries, especially if you’re skiing in Italy, where this is now required.

If you plan on leaving the groomed slopes, make sure off-piste skiing is covered.

Also, read the terms and conditions that apply to it – this could include things like avalanche training and gear.

Some insurers may not cover repatriation costs, so double-check.

If you plan on participating in other winter sports like tubing or bobsledding, make sure you’re covered.

Ski resorts in France will offer you the option of purchasing an insurance policy in addition to your lift ticket, usually for around £3 more.

It’s commonly referred to as a Carte Neige, and it covers you for mountain rescue and transportation back home.

However, because the UK has left the EU, British skiers may not be entitled to all of the insurance policy’s benefits, such as secondary transportation to another hospital or repatriation costs, according to Source Magazine.

As a result, it’s best not to rely on lift-ticket insurance and instead make sure that your larger travel insurance policy includes comprehensive winter sports coverage.

Surprisingly, many skiers and snowboarders admit to not having winter sports insurance when they hit the slopes.

A quarter of UK skiers and snowboarders have not purchased winter sports insurance.

