Italy set to allow fans at Euro 2020 matches

ROME

Italian Football Federation President Gabriele Gravina said Tuesday that the country’s government will allow spectators to be in stadiums for EURO 2020 matches in Rome.

Gravina said he received a letter from the nation’s Health Minister and the decision by the government is excellent not only for football but for the country.

“I especially thank Health Minister Roberto Speranza. He shared with us that he gave the CTS [Technical Scientific Committee] the task of finding the best solution for allowing spectators to the matches at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome,” he said in a statement.

He added that the federation received a strong signal from the government on this issue ahead of its submission to UEFA.

The national team will play three group matches in the tournament and one quarter final will be played at Stadio Olimpico during EURO 2020.

One group match will be against Turkey on June 11.

*Writing by Muhammed Enes Calli in Ankara