Italy shuffles a ‘Covid rate’ to face the pandemic

The State accounts in Italy need money. While it is resolved whether the financial aid from Brussels will come through the European Stability Mechanism (Mede) or the long-awaited Eurobonds, the Government of Rome seeks new ways of financing that will allow it to face the serious economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which exceeds 147,000 infected and is now approaching the 19,000 deaths in the country.

The Democratic Party (PD, center left), a partner of the majority 5-Star Movement (M5E) in the coalition that supports the Executive, proposed yesterday the creation of a new rate that taxes income above 80,000 euros gross per year. The progressive tax would imply the payment of between 110 and 54,000 euros a year and would allow the State to enter close to 1,300 million euros per year.

As explained by the MP parliamentarians Graziano Del Rio and Fabio Melilli, who presented the so-called ‘Covid rate’, the money that would be obtained from the wealthiest classes It would be destined for “all those who are in poverty due to the crisis”. This new tax, which in principle would be in force in 2020 and 2021, would affect 803,000 taxpayers (1.95% of the total), among whom doctors would not be included, who would be exempt.

“It is something that Italy has done before. It is a contribution of solidarity from the wealthiest classes to the poorest. In times like these, there are those who are not able to eat or survive, and there are those who are well, “explained Melilli, recalling that Giulio Tremonti, Minister of Economy during the successive center-right governments led by Silvio Berlusconi, has already seized a similar measure.

The proposal by the PD of the ‘Covid rate’ generated a wave of criticism both among the opposition parties and by the M5E. Vito Crimi, interim leader of the ‘anti-caste’ formation, considered that this is not the time to ask for “further sacrifices to the Italians” and dismissed the idea as an “initiative” of his partners. Crimi also took advantage of asking the PD parliamentarians to lower their salaries, as the M5E does. Obviously harsher was the tone of the opposition. “They are crazy. I promise we will stop them, “said Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, who presented the PD as the” tax party. “

Beyond the political controversies over the ‘Covid rate’, the need for Italian public accounts to obtain new forms of financing to face the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic is evident. In fact, the issuance of special public debt securities is being considered appealing to the patriotism of the citizens or even “perpetual” and free of taxes, as the aforementioned Tremonti proposed.

According to the forecasts of the center of studies of Confindustria, the Italian employers, the GDP could fall up to 10% in the first half of the year and 6% in the whole of 2020 due to the consequences of the coronavirus.