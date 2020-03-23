Italy stops unnecessary production amid pandemic

ROME

All non-strategic and unnecessary production activities are stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Sunday.

Conte addressed to the nation on Facebook and said the country faces a second crisis after World War II.

He stressed since the beginning of the outbreak, Italy has been transparent and did not hide anything from the public.

“Our taken measures are serious but we have no another alternative. Time is needed to see the effects of the measures. Rules must be followed. We have to stay home,” he said.

The decision was not easy, he said, but the government will only allow activities related to smart and national production.

“There is no need for racing or queuing in supermarkets. Supermarkets, pharmacies, post offices and banks will be continue to open,” he said.

The new measures will be valid until April 3.

Italy reported and additional 793 deaths from coronavirus Saturday, a new record that brings the number to 4,825, the highest globally.

The virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 170 countries and regions around the globe, while the tally of confirmed cases topps 304,000, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll nears 13,000, causing a chain reaction as governments place countries on lockdown to stem the spread.

China, Italy, Iran, and Spain continue to be the most affected countries.

Despite the rising number of cases, a vast majority of those infected suffer mild symptoms and recover.

*Writing by Davut Demircan