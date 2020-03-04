Italy to become 1st country to close all schools and universities – Local media

The Italian government could soon close all schools, universities and other education institutions until the mid-March, according to local media, which would make it the first country to do so outside Asia.

The decision was reportedly taken after a meeting between Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and his cabinet at the Palazzo Chigi on Wednesday afternoon, though government officials have yet to confirm the announcement made by local Italian media.

The closure will reportedly take effect from Thursday and will last until mid-March at the earliest, depending on how the outbreak progresses over the coming days and weeks.

Meanwhile, the government also outlined a plan to increase the number of intensive care beds by 50 percent.

“None of us can be sure about the future evolution of the disease. This is an important week to understand what will happen,” Angelo Borrelli, head of the Civil Protection Agency, told a news conference Tuesday.

Riccardo Molinari, a member of the Italian Chamber of Deputies confirmed that additional emergency funding will be issued in the coming days.

“On the economic issue, there will be a third decree, we will discuss on that. We are obviously ready to collaborate on healthcare containment. The economic measures implemented so far are emergency, now another measure is needed,” Molinari said.

Italy is the worst-affected country outside of Asia, overtaking Iran with a Covid-19 death toll of at least 79 as of Tuesday, and with over 2,500 cases confirmed throughout the country.

A decision has yet to be made on the staging of public events, in particular sporting competitions. The suggestion that Serie A games and Champions League matches, as well as fixtures in the Six Nations rugby tournament be played behind closed doors is still being considered.

