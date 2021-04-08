Italy to host Global Health Summit 2021 in May

ROME

Italy will be the host for this year’s World Health Summit set for May 21, said a statement by Italy’s Prime Ministry on Wednesday.

Noting that the summit will be held jointly by the European Commission and G20 Term President Italy, the statement said the summit would be an opportunity to share lessons learned by the coronavirus pandemic as well as to improve the Declaration of Rome.

The declaration’s principles could be a strong guide for multilateral cooperation to prevent future health crises and build a healthier, safer, fairer, and more sustainable world.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said ways to improve healthcare systems and combat future crises with a spirit of solidarity would be discussed during the summit.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said humanity must be better prepared to protect itself from future epidemics.

She added that it is important to learn lessons and work harder together to improve global health security.

The statement also said the summit would focus on the work of the World Health Organization and international health regulations, with a commitment of approximately €16 billion (nearly $19 billion) gathered last year for the global coronavirus response from donors around the world for access to coronavirus treatment, tests, and vaccines for everyone.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara