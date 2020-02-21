Italy unchanged for Scotland in Six Nations

ROME – Italy made no changes for the Six Nations match against Scotland on Saturday in Rome that could determine who finishes in last place.

Interim coach Franco Smith named the same starting lineup on Thursday from the 35-22 defeat to France 11 days ago.

That performance was a vast improvement on the opening 42-0 loss at defending champion Wales.

Treviso flanker Alessandro Zanni will make his 119th appearance for the Azzurri, moving him level with Martin Castrogiovanni in second on the list of all-time caps for Italy.

Scotland also lost its first two matches, against Ireland and England.

Italy: Jayden Hayward, Mattia Bellini, Luca Morsi, Carlo Canna, Matteo Minozzi, Tommaso Allan, Callum Braley; Braam Steyn, Sebastian Negri, Jake Polledri, Niccolò Cannone, Alessandro Zanni, Giosuè Zilochhi, Luca Bigi (captain), Andrea Lovotti. Reserves: Federico Zani, Danilo Fischetti, Marco Riccioni, Marco Lazzaroni, Dean Budd, Giovanni Licata, Guglielmo Palazzani, Giulio Bisegni.

