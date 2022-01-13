Italy will hold a state funeral for David Sassoli, the late President of the European Parliament.

The ceremony will take place at Rome’s Santa Maria degli Angeli Church on Friday.

RIO DE JANEIRO

David Sassoli, the president of the European Parliament, died early Tuesday at the age of 65, and Italy will hold a state funeral.

The ceremony was decided by the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

The journalist-turned-politician, who was born in Florence, was admitted to the hospital in December.

His office said Monday that he died on June 26 in Italy as a result of “a serious complication due to immune system dysfunction.”

The ceremony will take place at Rome’s Santa Maria degli Angeli Church on Friday.

Aside from Italian officials, the funeral is expected to be attended by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Sassoli was hospitalized in September with pneumonia and was unable to chair plenary sessions or attend high-level meetings.