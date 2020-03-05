Italy’s Confindustria sees intensifying GDP drop in H1…

ROME, March 3 – Italy’s business lobby Confindustria said on Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak will strongly impact economic growth in the first half of 2020, sending the country into a deepening recession.

In a statement, Confindustria said gross domestic product would fall in the first quarter, with a “stronger contraction” between April and June due to the epidemic that has killed more than 50 people in Italy and heavily disrupted economic activity.

Italian GDP already declined 0.3% in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous quarter, before the coronavirus outbreak struck.

