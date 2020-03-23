Italy’s coronavirus death toll jumps by 651 as number of cases nears chilling 60,000

The death toll of the major coronavirus outbreak plaguing Italy has reached 5,476, while a total number of confirmed cases is nearing 60,000, according to the latest figures from health authorities.

Italy experienced a major surge in the number of coronavirus deaths on Sunday, as 651 more people succumbed to the illness. Still, the figure did not surpass the Saturday spike, when the country saw the largest one-day number of deaths.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 59,138 — almost a one fifth of the infected worldwide.

Lombardy remains the worst-affected region of the country with over 27,000 cases and nearly 3,500 deaths.

Italy remains the world’s second hardest-hit country (in terms of total number of cases), yet its death toll has already surpassed China’s. While the latter has seemingly got the epidemic under control, Italy’s figures continue to grow rapidly despite the country’s efforts to halt the virus spread. Italy remains under a nation-wide lockdown, imposed by the authorities back on March 12.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!