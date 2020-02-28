Italy’s coronavirus death toll jumps to 11

Four more people have died from coronavirus in Italy, bringing the total number of fatalities to 11 as 322 cases were confirmed across the country.

The total number of cases in Italy rose to 322 from 229 on Monday, with the vast majority from Lombardy and Veneto, the economic powerhouse of the country that include the financial capital Milan and the tourist hotspot Venice.

Four new deaths were announced in the two regions – two men, aged 91 and 81, and two women, aged 83 and 76.

The spike in cases has sparked the UK Foreign Office to advise against all but essential travel to the 11 northern towns in Lombardy and Veneto.

The towns of Codogno, Castiglione d’Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo and San Fiorano Vo’ Euganeo are all on lock-down.

All the others who have died since the flare-up came to light on Friday were also elderly and suffering from underlying health problems.

Three new cases were confirmed in Sicily and two in Tuscany as the contagion spread south. All three Sicilian cases are concentrated in the regional capitol of Palermo, having travelled to the region as part of a 29-strong group including a 66-year-old woman who was the south’s first confirmed case.

News that the infection had spread prompted panic-buying in the city, as locals stripped supermarket shelves of food, face masks and disinfectant – fearful they could be placed on lockdown like those in Lombardy and Veneto.

Italy confirmed a total of 95 new cases of coronavirus across the country on Tuesday, bringing the total to 322 with one person recovered. The total is the largest outside of Asia.

The 66-year-old woman, from Bergamo, travelled to the Sicilian capital of Palermo on Friday morning before her home region of Lombardy was put on lockdown following a surge in cases.

But she began showing flu-like symptoms around 2.30pm Monday and was quarantined to her room at the Mercure hotel in the city centre, before being taken to hospital after a test came back positive.

Mayor Leoluca Orlando said the hotel remains open but the woman’s room has been secured. Another 29 people who arrived with her from Bergamo have been quarantined in their rooms, while 20 staff are also on lockdown.

Authorities are in the process of tracking down airline passengers and other people she came into contact with during her visit, he told Palermo Today.

The Italian outbreak also jumped the border into Austria and Croatia, which reported their first cases in travellers from Italy. Barcelona also reported a case in a traveller from Italy, while Switzerland confirmed its first case.

Swiss authorities did not immediately say where the case had come from, but public broadcasters said it occurred in the Italian-speaking region of Ticino – close to the Lombardy region of Italy.

Austria’s health authorities said two Italian citizens who were likely infected in Lombardy had tested positive in the province of Tyrol, while Croatia said a young man contracted the virus after visiting Milan.

Authorities in Barcelona said a patient tested positive for the virus after visiting northern Italy in the last few days.

In total 20 Italian provinces have now reported cases, with most being concentrated in the Lombardy and Veneto regions in the north.

But the regions of Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Trentino Alto Adige, Sicily and Lazio – where Rome is located – have also confirmed a limited number of cases.

Of the 288 cases, health authorities have confirmed that 109 people are in hospital and showing symptoms, 29 are in intensive care, and 137 have been told to isolate themselves at home.

Italian authorities are still trying to figure out how they went from a few isolated cases of the virus to one of the worst-affected countries in the world in just a few days.

Health officials have yet to identify patient-zero for the current outbreak, and without knowing where the infection started it is difficult to know how and why it spread so fast.

As supplies ran low in affected regions, two prosecutors opened an investigation into price-gouging amid reports that face masks were selling online for 10 euros each, while bottles of hand sanitizer had rocketed overnight from 7 euros to 39 euros.

Meanwhile Italy’s deputy economic minister Laura Castelli warned that the country may need help meeting its EU budget commitments as its economy teeters on the brink of recession.

Even before it was hit by a coronavirus outbreak, the Italian economy registered a contraction of 0.3 per cent in the last quarter of 2019.

On Monday the stock market plunged more than 5 per cent as the FTSE MIB recorded its largest single-day fall since 2016. The sell-off continued Tuesday morning, wiping out another 1 per cent of market value.

Despite a mid-afternoon rebound, the market closed 1.44 per cent down on Tuesday evening.

Shares in banks, most of which are located in the financial capital of Milan which is at the heart of the outbreak, were among the hardest hit.

Juventus football club had to suspend trading on its shares at one point after they fell 11 per cent amid fears the club would been banned from playing.

On Tuesday fans have been given the all clear to travel to France for a midweek Champions League clash against Lyon despite the spread of Coronavirus in Italy, the Italian club confirmed.

Upcoming matches in Serie A and the Europa League will be played behind closed doors to combat the highly-contagious virus which on Tuesday spread to Tuscany and Sicily in the south of the country.

Napoli’s Champions League last 16, first leg match against Barcelona in Naples on Tuesday will go ahead on front of supporters at the San Paolo Stadium.

And French authorities and Lyon announced that ‘no special restrictions will be implemented for Juventus fans,’ the Turin club said in a statement.

If the economy posts another loss in the first quarter of 2020, it would mean the country is in recession.

While Italy recorded just ten new cases of coronavirus overnight Monday, the fact that the disease has spread to the south will be a major concern to health officials.

Until now the outbreak had been confined to the north, where some 55,000 people have been placed on lockdown in 11 towns and villages that have been cut off in an attempt to stop the spread.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte blamed the management of a hospital in northern Italy for one outbreak, saying that protocols to stop the spread were ‘not entirely appropriate’.

‘That certainly contributed to the spread,’ he said, without naming the institution concerned.

What is clear is that the main centre of infection has been the town of Codogno, around 60 kilometres (35 miles) to the south of Milan.

Codogno and several other towns in northern Italy have been put under isolation measures in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.

An officer at a roadblock stopping cars from entering Somaglia,one of the towns in lockdown, told Mail Online: ‘We have had no trouble.

‘Everyone is cooperating and no one has attempted to drive out.

‘We will arrest anyone who does try to leave, but I do not think people will be so foolish, They know this is very serious and will just have to wait.’

Hundreds of police have set up roadblocks around the towns with only medical staff, police and drivers delivering food and water supplies allowed to enter.

Driving around the deserted roads close to the town of Codogno – the epicentre of the outbreak – there is an eerie silence that is unnerving.

Roads that would be busy with cars are empty while side streets leading to rows of houses are deserted.

Shutters on most homes remain closed and in the space of an hour Mail Online only saw one person out walking.

Police wearing masks and blue surgical gloves are on the round the clock duty at the roadblocks.

What few cars have ventured out are flagged down and ordered to pull over to the side of the road.

A police officer approaches slowly but makes sure he keeps his distance from the rolled down window of the car.

Only those with paperwork allowing them entry into the quarantined zone are allowed through. All others are turned back.

At one checkpoint the driver of a German HGV lorry look exasperated as he held up his sat nav and sought help in trying to find a way around road blocks to drop off his delivery.

Despite pleading with the officers he was turned around and headed back towards the main A1 motorway that runs between Milan and Bologna.

Italian authorities have divided the region of Lombardy into two zones – red and yellow.

The towns where 50,000 people have been banned from leaving are in the red zone while others such as Lodi are considered ‘safe’ and fall in the yellow zone.

As a precaution all bars and clubs in the entire yellow region have been ordered to close at 6pm. No large gatherings are allowed for the next fortnight.

In the town of Guardamiglio, about five kilometres from Codogno, a bar in the town had the paperwork ordering its closure after 6pm taped to the metal shutters.

Local resident Giancarlo Pulgia said: ‘It is something we have to accept. We are lucky not to be in the towns that have been put under quarantine. We are still able to go about our business, not that anyone is working. ‘

Schools have been closed and sports facilities shuttered for the duration while a Government decree allows people in the red zone to work from home and continue to be paid.

The town of Codogno became the epicentre after a 38-year-old man fell ill with the virus and was rushed to hospital. He is thought to have started the spread of the virus that has led to Italy having the third most cases after China and Singapore.

Inside the affected towns most resident are staying indoors and communicating via a WhatsApp group and email.

One resident, a middle aged woman, told local media: ‘We are all waiting for news. There is confusion about food supplies.

‘Some people are going out to other supermarkets in towns that are within the red zone. That is allowed.

‘There are some terrible stories going round. We have heard that nurses have been prevented from ending their shifts. They are risking burn out’.

Describing the town, she said:’ The place is empty and everyone is locked in their homes. There’s an unusual silence and we talk from behind closed front doors to exchange information.

‘We see ambulances coming and going to visit the sick and to check if it is another case of coronavirus.

‘The A&E department at the hospital has been closed down. No one is allowed in and no one allowed out.’

Journalist Costanza Cavalli, who entered the town before it was placed in lockdown described the boredom she has endured while prevented from leaving.

She said she yearned for the noise of traffic and said after four days feels as if she is serving a 30-year jail sentence.

Luigi Toselli, a farmer from Codogno, is among hundreds of people who are escaping the quarantine to go shopping in towns outside the red zone.

He said: We must survive. The government on TV keeps saying that everything is fine. But here the situation is dramatic. The truth is we have been abandoned.

‘It’s not right to sentence 50,000 to isolation. We need to be helped. No one is doing this. So we are helping ourselves.’

Pietro Meazzi, a construction worker from Casalpusterlengo, said: ‘In the red zone only pharmacies and small food shops are open. It takes hours to get into the shops and then you find that fresh food, masks and medicines are all out of stock.

‘It’s unacceptable and the older people cannot take it any more. We go grocery shopping in San Rocco [which is outside the red zone]. Alos for friends and relatives. It’s our duty to help others.’

Andrea Maiocchi, a shopkeeper from Castiglione, added:’No one wants to infect anybody. But rules cannot ignore reality. Out of ten locked-down towns only four have people who are actually infected.

‘Even so within the red zone everyone goes wherever they want. It’s absurd. It’s like saying within the red zone you have a license to infect anyone.

‘While those in towns without any cases of coronavirus no one can go to work or get the essentials that have disappeared from local shops – soap, hand-sanitizer, washing powder, mineral water, pet food and cigarettes.’

A doctor in Codogno said: ‘There are not enough mouth swabs for everyone. Even I am waiting to be tested since Wednesday.

‘We are lacking nurses. With medical staff under quarantine basic medicine is collapsing. We are at the point where even those who have fever are not being tested because we don’t have enough mouth swabs.

‘Everyone knows that this is not the correct way to do things and that we are too late to fight this.’

Another doctor in Codogno added: ‘There are six of us that got sick. No one warned us of the danger. No one gave us the adequate protection. Everyone if washing their white jacket at home but that’s it.

‘The authorities are blocking flights from China but one staff member got in and out of the hospital twice in four days. After we tested positive it was hours before we were given instruction to lock down the area.

‘We feel like we were sent in and now have been abandoned..

Four days into the lockdown police have not had to make any arrests for residents attempting to leave.

Despite the spread of the virus to the southern most tip of the Italy and new advice on self isolation flights to and from the UK have continued unchanged.

British Airways was operating 18 flights a day to and from Milan while other airlines such as Easyjet and Ryanair kept to their normal schedule.