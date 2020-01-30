Italy’s Democratic Party wins regional election in Emilia-Romagna

ROME, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Stefano Bonaccini of Italy’s Democratic Party was reelected as president of Emilia-Romagna in Sunday’s regional election, the Interior Ministry confirmed early on Monday.

Bonaccini beat candidate Lucia Borgonzoni from the Northern League party led by former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini with 51.4 percent of the vote against 43.66 percent.

Turnout was high, with 67.68 percent voters going to the polls.

“A signal has arrived from Emilia Romagna: Salvini knows how to talk about the problems but he doesn’t know how to solve them, and the people have reacted,” tweeted Democratic Party leader Nicola Zingaretti.

Bonaccini has been president of Emilia-Romagna since Nov. 24, 2014.

Elections were also held in Calabria region located in the tip of Italy’s boot, where candidate Jole Santelli from Forza Italia party became president of the region.

Turnout in Calabria was 44.33 percent, according to the Interior Ministry.