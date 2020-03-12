Italy’s econmin says ESM reform likely to be delayed

ROME, March 11 – Italy’s Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri on Wednesday said a contested reform of a euro zone bailout fund (ESM) will probably not be concluded by March, as many European Union allies focus instead on the coronavirus crisis.

“It is reasonable to give priority to … the coronavirus emergency. It is reasonable to imagine that it will not be possible to finalize the negotiations,” Gualtieri said referring to a meeting of euro zone economy ministers scheduled for March 16.

The proposed ESM reform has triggered strong criticism in Italy, with the right-wing opposition accusing the government of supporting measures that could hike Italy’s debt servicing cost. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)