Italy’s economic outlook was weak in Feb, even before…

ROME, March 6 – Italy’s economic outlook is likely to remain negative in the near term, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Friday, citing its leading indicator for February.

The indicator was compiled from a range of surveys gathered before Italy was hit two weeks ago by an outbreak of coronavirus which has heavily disrupted the economy, especially the tourist sector.

“The leading indicator remains in negative territory, showing that the near-term outlook for our economy remains characterized by the prospect of persistent weakness in economic activity,” ISTAT said in its monthly bulletin.

The euro zone’s third largest economy contracted by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous three months, before the virus outbreak hit.

Most economists expect another decline in gross domestic product in the first quarter of this year and for 2020 as a whole. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)