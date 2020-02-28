Italy’s economy minister calls for quick progress on…

MILAN, Feb 26 – Italy’s economy minister on Wednesday urged parties involved in a plan to build a single ultra-fast broadband network in the country to find an accord, after Telecom Italia and Open Fiber failed to strike a deal to combine their assets.

“The government encourages constructive discussions among parties to set conditions to integrate existing infrastructures and boost … investments so as to meet expectations … for the creation of an integrated infrastructure,” Roberto Gualtieri said in a statement. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)