Italy’s national debt over 155 pct of GDP in 2020: ISTAT

ROME, March 2 (Xinhua) — Pushed by drastically increased public spending and a record-setting economic slowdown connected to the coronavirus pandemic, Italy’s national debt ratio surged last year, reaching 155.6 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), the country’s National Statistics Institute (ISTAT) reported Tuesday.

The national debt in 2020 totaled 2.57 trillion euros (3.11 trillion U.S. dollars), ISTAT stated. According to latest ISTAT data, the economy was worth 1.65 trillion euros (1.99 trillion U.S. dollars).

In 2019 the debt ratio was 134.6 percent of the GDP.

Before the pandemic, Italy’s debt ratio was the second-highest in the European Union, trailing only Greece. The highest-ever debt ratio in Italy was registered in 2015, at 135.3 percent of the GDP, according to ISTAT data.

Still, despite the big increase in the ratio, it is on the low end of the estimates from economists nearly a year ago, when predictions were that the national debt would swell to 155 percent to 159 percent of the GDP.

According to models from the data firm Statista, Italy’s debt ratio is expected to drop this year and in future years, though the models showed that it would still stay above 150 percent of the country’s GDP until at least 2025. Enditem