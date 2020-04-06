Italy’s virus deaths drop to their lowest level since March 19

Rome (AFP) – Italian officials said on Sunday that they may need to consider easing restrictions soon after the daily coronavirus deaths have dropped to their lowest level in over two weeks.

The 525 official COVID-19 deaths reported by the Civil Protection Service have been the lowest in the Mediterranean since 427 deaths were registered on March 19.

They also represented a 23 percent decrease from the 681 deaths reported on Saturday.

“The curve has started to descend and the number of deaths has decreased,” Silvio Brusaferro, director of the Italian ISS Health Institute, told reporters.

“If this data is confirmed (in the coming days), we will have to think about phase two,” he said of the easing of a month-long national ban.

– Unknown waters –

Italy’s second phase of fighting a virus that has now officially killed 15,887 people could be more difficult than the first.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte decided to face Italy’s greatest crisis in generations by sacrificing the economy for the benefit of public health.

The 60 million nation was the first western democracy to voluntarily close almost all businesses on March 12 and ban public gatherings, including simple walks in the park.

His gambling seems to be paying off.

Officials reported the first drop in the number of non-critical COVID-19 patients being hospitalized in the 22 regions of the country.

That number fell from 29,010 on Saturday to 28,949 on Sunday.

The number of patients in critical condition decreased from 3,994 on Saturday to 3,977 on Sunday – the second decline in a row.

But the impact on the Italian economy will be huge.

The country’s big business lobby, Confindustria, estimates that this year’s production will shrink by six percent if the blockage persists through the end of May.

Confindustria expects to save an additional 0.75 percent of Italy’s total production every week thereafter – the third largest in the European Union last year.

The Conte government is expected to announce new emergency measures for small businesses and families on Monday that expand the 25 billion euro program launched last month.

The forthcoming easing in Italy has not been attempted by any other western nation since the virus spread from China to Europe in February.

Italian health authorities remain extremely cautious because they know that the death toll is almost certain to decrease because most people isolate themselves.

Angelo Borrelli, chief of the civil defense service, described the decrease in reported deaths on Sunday as “good news”.

“But we shouldn’t disappoint our guard,” he warned.

– Five-point plan –

Italian media said on Sunday that the Conte government is preparing a five-point plan that will gradually open up companies while maintaining many social distancing measures for some time.

The daily Corriere della Sera said Italians were asked to work with face masks and should always be two meters apart in public.

“Masks are important because they prevent infections from spreading,” Borrelli said on Sunday.

Anyone who shows the least symptoms of COVID-19 must be reported to health officials immediately and isolated for two weeks.

The Conte government also plans to secure tens of thousands of certified blood test kits to determine how many people have developed antibodies to the disease.

Those with the antibodies could have immunity and be allowed to work.

But Italy does not currently have certified kits and when they will be available is unknown.

It is also unclear whether people with antibodies can still spread the disease.

Italy is also reportedly planning to build additional coronavirus-specific hospitals across the country.

The final government proposal proposes the use of phone apps to “strengthen contact tracking” – a controversial measure that data protection advocates have refused to attempt in countries such as South Korea and Israel.