Associated Press writers JOHN RABY, FATIMA HUSSEIN, and JOSH BOAK

CHARLESTON, WVa. (AP) —

(AP) — Families will go without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit for the first time in more than a year on Friday, a program that was supposed to be a part of President Joe Biden’s legacy but has instead become a flashpoint over who is deserving of government assistance.

Andy Roberts, a retired

Albans, West Virginia, relied on the checks to help raise his two young grandchildren, whom he and his wife adopted due to the birth parents’ drug addiction recovery.

The Robertses are now paying (dollar)550 per month in rent.

That money went toward Girl Scouts, ballet and acting lessons, and children’s shoes, which are more expensive than adult shoes, according to Roberts.

He described the tax credit as “a gift from God.”

When it comes to losing payments, Roberts says, “it’ll make you tighten up your belt if you have anything to tighten.”

The monthly tax credits were part of Biden’s (dollar)1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, and the president had proposed extending them for another full year as part of a separate economic and social-programs bill.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, however, is a Democrat.

Joe Manchin, the senator from Roberts’ home state of West Virginia, objected to the credit being extended, claiming that the money would discourage people from working and that any additional federal spending would fuel inflation, which has already reached nearly 40-year highs.

Last month, 305,000 West Virginia children received the expanded credit, according to IRS data.

Biden’s social spending package was derailed by Manchin’s opposition in the evenly divided Senate, and the expanded tax credits that were issued in the middle of each month expired in January.

This is eroding family incomes just as people are dealing with rising prices.

Families, on the other hand, only received half of their 2021 credit on a monthly basis, with the remaining half arriving when they file their taxes in the coming months.

In 2022, the credit’s size will be reduced, with full payments only going to families with enough income to owe taxes, a policy choice that will limit benefits for the poorest…

