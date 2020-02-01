ITN staff call on bosses to explain why they forced Alastair Stewart out

Staff at ITN are demanding that bosses explain to them why they forced Alastair Stewart out as 41,000 sign a petition to reinstate the veteran journalist.

Colleagues at the broadcaster are demanding an explanation following the newsreader’s departure over the ‘angry ape’ race row.

The 67-year-old resigned after 40 years of presenting the news and in doing so referenced a ‘misjudgment’ on social media.

Journalists furious at the resignation confronted their bosses in an editorial meeting yesterday, The Telegraph reports.

It came as even the Twitter user who had accused Stewart of racism said that there was no need for him to step down.

Sources also slammed ITN’s new chief executive Anna Mallett, telling Buzzfeed that she and ‘wingman’ editorial director Chris Shaw must ‘explain why they have hung him out for a public shaming’.

It follows ITN’s insistence that Stewart breached social media guidelines ‘multiple times’ and was warned accordingly.

Martin Shapland, 34, accused him of racism during a row on Twitter over the Crown and the taxpayer.

The former Liberal Democrat activist was angered by Stewart’s use of a Shakespearean quote from the play Measure for Measure.

Shapland slammed Stewart and accused him of referring to him as an ‘angry ape’ due to the phrase appearing in a longer quotation.

But it then emerged that Stewart had quoted the same passage to a white Twitter user in 2018.

An army of colleagues and associates have come out to defend Stewart, rubbishing claims that he intended the quote in a racist manner.

Even his accuser said: ‘An apology and commitment to be more careful about language was all that I would have asked.’

And thousands have flocked to sign a petition demanding that he is reinstated as one of the nation’s most recognisable news presenters. The Change.org petition describes the race row as ‘ridiculous’.

News of his resignation almost reduced co-presenter Mary Nightingale to tears as she was forced to announce it on Wednesday’s bulletin.

Good Morning Britain’s political editor, Ranvir Singh, also turned out to defend him, saying: ‘I would never use the word racist and his name in the same sentence.’

Veteran BBC presenter Andrew Neil suggested that cynical reasons pushed him out of the job.

‘The only explanation can be the ITN suits wanted him out – and seized their chance,’ he tweeted.

Mr Neil, 70, said his ITN peer is ‘the only person to be fired for quoting Shakespeare accurately’ after Mr Stewart posted a tweet that his bosses claim was a ‘breach of social media policy and editorial guidelines’.

Mr Stewart and Mr Shapland were debating the Royal Family’s finances online when the news anchor cited a passage from Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure that included the phrase ‘angry ape’.

Mr Stewart wrote: ‘But man, proud man, Dress’d in a little brief authority, Most ignorant of what he’s most assur’d – His glassy essence – like an angry ape.’

Describing Stewart as a disgrace, Mr Shapland shared the tweet and said: ‘Just an ITV newsreader referring to me as an ape.’

One ITN insider told the Mirror: ‘Alastair was already drinking in the last chance saloon over his social media comments and this was simply the final straw. This is not about one Tweet that has become public, but multiple breaches. It’s a real shame.’

They added: ‘This is not the first time he’s been spoken to about the way he conducts himself on social media. The suggestion that he’s lost his job over one Tweet is simply wrong.’