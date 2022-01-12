With No. 10 paralyzed and a hysterical Opposition baying for blood, it’s a disaster for the United Kingdom.

Having No. 10 paralyzed and a hysterical Opposition baying for blood is a disaster for the United Kingdom.

Having No. 10 paralyzed and a hysterical Opposition baying for blood is a disaster for Britain.

THE SUN demanded and received a formal apology from Boris Johnson regarding the Downing Street party, which we received yesterday.

,,

…in some ways.

The best course of action for the PM was to apologize and admit that he and No. 1 had made a mistake.

Ten of them had blundered.

At the very least, it has bought him some time until Sue Gray, a civil servant, decides what happened.

His own regretful mitigation, that the garden bash was a “work event” that he happened upon, appears to be a stretch.

And the Conservatives must be concerned that, regardless of whether the gathering was technically within Boris’ Covid rules, too many voters’ patience with him has run out.

Going to a party isn’t the crime of the century, despite Keir Starmer’s theatrical efforts to portray it as such.

On the other hand, hypocrisy is frowned upon by voters.

The vast majority of people who have made significant sacrifices to follow the letter and spirit of the law are irritated by this.

Ms.

Gray, whose decision will determine whether or not the Prime Minister will be re-elected.

She needs to get it out as soon as possible.

Because, with No.

The paralysis of ten people and a hysterical Opposition yelling for blood is a disaster for the country that must be stopped.

Boris must accept her decision and its ramifications, and she must report as soon as possible.

With at least two years remaining, this government must remember why it exists.

It has a remarkably upbeat story to tell about our world-leading exit from Covid, which was made possible, ironically, by Boris’s courageous decisions.

It takes time and effort to focus on this, as well as all of the other major issues we face.

Prince Andrew should take responsibility for Virginia Giuffre’s death, as is only right.

And that her claims of sex abuse, as well as his denials, are put to the test in court, under oath.

It’s been revolting to see the disgraced Royal holed up on the Windsor estate, desperately hoping that his lawyers’ legal ruses would save him.

Such tactics, on the other hand, are typical of Andrew’s fatal cocktail of arrogance, entitlement, and stupidity, which has embarrassed his family.

He befriended the vile Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, which was bad enough.

Even after Epstein was sentenced to prison, he continued to visit the convicted paedophile, which was sickening and insane.

Andrew’s unwavering belief that his car-crash interview with Emily Maitlis went well, despite the alleged Pizza Express alibi and the tall tale about not sweating, revealed his bizarre delusions.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the senior Royals, particularly the Queen.

Her Platinum Jubilee year in 2022 deserves to be a triumphant and historic one.

She is instead 95 years old and recently widowed, and she must deal with the…

In a nutshell, this is Infosurhoy’s latest news.