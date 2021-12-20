‘It’s a kick in the stomach,’ says the mother of an 18-year-old girl who died in lockdown on the same day as the No10 wine gathering.

‘It’s a kick in the stomach,’ says the mother of an 18-year-old girl who died in lockdown on the same day as the No10 wine event.

Many members of Emma Jones’ family were forced to say goodbye to her 18-year-old daughter via Zoom, she said.

A photograph of Boris Johnson and Downing Street staff gathered for cheese and wine in the garden has been described as a “kick in the stomach” by the grieving family of a teenager.

Ruby Fuller died on May 15, 2020, at the age of 18, just hours after the Prime Minister was photographed drinking in the garden of 10 Downing Street with his wife and up to 18 colleagues.

Friends and family were unable to visit to say goodbye, and there was no proper funeral for her and her family who had spent months hiding at home.

The photograph, which was published in The Guardian, has sparked outrage among families who have paid a high price for adhering to the lockdown rules.

“To see that photo and all the photos that have come out, it’s like I’ve been kicked in the stomach,” Ruby’s mother Emma Jones told me.

“It’s obvious that they despise us.”

“All I ask is for the Prime Minister to be forthright and demonstrate that he understands the anguish felt by the hundreds of thousands of people who have been denied the opportunity to say their final goodbyes to their loved ones.”

Ruby was 17 when she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, in July 2019. She was halfway through her A Levels and about to complete her Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award.

In January 2020, she had a stem cell transplant after undergoing intensive cancer treatment.

Friends and extended family were not permitted to visit; instead, they were required to say their final goodbyes to her via Zoom.

We were then forced to grieve alone, without the support of friends and family.

She was allowed to go home in February 2020 after being released from the hospital.

However, because her immune system had been compromised as a result of the treatment she had received, she and her family had to protect themselves as the coronavirus spread across the United Kingdom.

A routine blood test at the end of April revealed that the cancer had returned.

“It was a very aggressive cancer,” Ms Jones explained, “but Ruby was very, very clear about it.”

