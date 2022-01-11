It’s cold outside, doggie, and there are rules for caring for your pets in the winter in Pennsylvania.

It’s cold outside, doggie, and Pennsylvania has regulations for winter pet care.

Most days this week, temperatures aren’t expected to rise above the 20s.

For dog owners, this means limiting the amount of time they can leave their pets tied outside.

When the temperature drops below 32 degrees (or rises above 90 degrees), Pennsylvania’s Libre’s Law allows dogs to be tied outside for no more than 30 minutes.

Owners must also ensure that fresh water is available; the doggie bowl must not freeze over.

Violations of Libre’s Law can range from a minor infraction to a misdemeanor charge with a fine and a prison sentence.

Here are some other state-law considerations for dog tethering:

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has provided some cold-weather advice:

