It’s Complain-About-Petrol-Prices-Amid-an-Oil-Crash Time of the Decade

The trade in raw crude oil saw some unprecedented price action earlier in the week, when the price for a barrel of one particular type of unrefined oil sold in US markets fell into negative territory; and it was technically possible to “buy” oil for bizarre prices such as minus $40 a barrel. As in, they paid to have it taken off them.

That was for oil to be delivered in May, when much of the world may well remain closed and demand might be a little on the light to utterly nonexistent side, hence all the refiners and usual buyers of crude have run out of storage space and the price is therefore drilling through unprecedented crusts.

This has of course prompted the usual demands for the petrol pump prices to be slashed down accordingly and immediately, although obviously it doesn’t really work like that what with taxes, shipping, distribution, refinement and so on adding to the cost of getting the diesel to the BP garage. The AA, however, reckons petrol prices should be at around £1 a litre already – they currently average £1.16 – even taking into account the 58p of fuel duty that makes up the cost of each litre sold.

The AA’s fuel expert Luke Bosdet said the motoring organisation believes fuel retailers are holding the price up to keep their margins inflated during these travel-free days, and said: “…the average pump price is higher because retailers say they need to charge 10p a litre more to offset the lower volumes of fuel they are selling,” although they are still working through fuel ordered months ago before the price plummeted to comical, 30-year lows, so maybe give them a week or two to react before starting a petition. [BBC]