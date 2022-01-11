It’s difficult to fight tuberculosis in South Asia during pandemics.

Experts believe that resources diverted to combat COVID-19 could jeopardize countries’ efforts to eradicate tuberculosis.

Despite the fact that the number of tuberculosis cases in South Asia has decreased from 5.4 million in 2000 to 3.8 million in 2020, health experts believe that the staggering numbers still necessitate effective policies.

Digambar Behera, an award-winning Indian pulmonologist, urged for aggressive and focused efforts to curb tuberculosis (TB) recurrences in India and beyond in an interview with Anadolu Agency, which ends on Wednesday.

Malnutrition, poverty, population, and a variety of other factors all play a part.

New cases are emerging in India, and diagnosis and treatment are difficult,” he explained.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, and South Africa account for half of the world’s tuberculosis patients.

India was listed as one of the countries with the largest drop in TB case reports from 2019 to 2020 in the WHO’s Global Tuberculosis Report, published in 2021.

In March 2017, the Indian government announced that tuberculosis would be eradicated by 2025.

Last month, the government told parliament that “the country has reduced tuberculosis incidence from 217 per 100,000 population in 2015 to 188 per 100,000 population in 2020,” a 13 percent decrease.

Behera, on the other hand, believes that eradicating the disease entirely by 2025 will be difficult.

“This target appears difficult due to the increased focus and diversion of resources to COVID-19,” he said, adding that the pandemic had caused patients to avoid going to hospitals.

Bangladesh’s plight

Bangladesh is susceptible to tuberculosis, according to health experts, because of its dense population, lack of awareness, poverty, and superstitions.

Dr. Anadolu spoke to the Anadolu Agency for an interview.

According to Mohammad Abu Raihan, deputy director of Bangladesh’s main tuberculosis hospital in Dhaka, approximately 35 percent of tuberculosis cases are not detected at an early stage due to a lack of resources.

“Also, many patients do not complete their treatment.”

Consider the case of a patient who is given a six-month prescription and then leaves.

