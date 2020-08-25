It’s Evil Superman Against The ‘Suicide Squad’ In Rocksteady’s New Game

Rocksteady Studios’ panel at the recently concluded DC FanDome finally revealed the highly-anticipated trailer of “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” and introduced a seemingly unique take on the traditional fighting game genre where the good guys take on the bad guys.

For what it’s worth, “Suicide Squad” will still be a typical superhero video game, but it comes with a twist. According to Polygon, Warner Bros. Interactive described the game as an “action-adventure shooter” that will center on the Amanda Waller-formed antihero team, otherwise known as “Task Force X.”

Players will take on the role of one of four playable characters in the Squad: Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang and Deadshot. Each will have its own skillset and weapons that follow its comic book lineage. They can switch between any of these characters, said Games Radar, as they search Metropolis for Superman who apparently turned evil. The trailer showed a laser beam shooting down a helicopter and The Man of Steel turning a pilot into dust with just a mere glance.

At this point, DC fans might notice that Brainiac will have something to do on why Superman turned against his moral code. This idea should also pose a question on whether other Justice League members may have been turned to the other side, making the game more exciting as it is.

In addition, Rocksteady said that “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” will offer one-to-four player co-op mode. Creative Director Sefton Hill told Polygon that players are not “locked” into a particular character but instead will be able to “take over AI-controlled squadmates” at any given time.

Sefton also explained that “Suicide Squad” is a “continuation of the Arkhamverse” that began with “Arkham Asylum” and ended with “Arkham Knight.” The game will enable the players to see the continuation of plot twists and characters that were introduced in the aforementioned games.

Along this line, IGN said that Rocksteady’s latest masterpiece won’t be intertwined with WB Montreal’s “Gotham Knights” which will be on a darker path as Batman proteges Robin, Red Hood, Nightwing and Batgirl come together after the passing of the Dark Knight.

“Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” will be released in 2022 for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.