‘It’s going to end in death’: British doctor warns about ICU bed shortage amid coronavirus

A lack of beds and equipment in the NHS during the coronavirus ‘will end in death’, angry doctors have warned.

In a New York Times article that was scathing of the NHS, British clinicians sounded the alarm about there not being enough ventilators or intensive care beds to cope with the crisis.

Elderly and frail patients will be denied lifesaving care because people with better chances of surviving will be prioritised, they warned.

Dr George Priestley, an intensive care doctor in Yorkshire, said: ‘If we haven’t got ventilatory support to offer them, it’s going to end in death. I don’t want to be alarmist. I just want someone to pay attention.’

Experts have said that up to 80 per cent of the entire British population could fall ill with coronavirus in a worst-case scenario.

Dr Priestley added: ‘If we get those kinds of numbers, nobody knows how we’d possibly cope.

‘We’d have to do a very robust triage where only those with a high chance of getting better would get near a ventilator.’

The clinician estimates that hundreds of people in Yorkshire could need to be hooked up to ventilators and warned his hospital only has around 35 intensive care beds.

Other doctors have warned that years of austerity and cuts to the Health Service mean it could crumble in the event of a full-blown outbreak.

Pointing to the fact Britain now has the second-fewest hospital beds per capita in Europe, London cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta told the NY Times: ‘The NHS has never been in a worse state going into something like this.

‘The dominoes have been stacked for 10 years. It wouldn’t have taken much to tip them over.’

It comes after A&E doctors in south London treated a coughing patient – who had travelled to a high-risk country in Asia – without wearing face masks last week.

Many of the medics had not been fitted with masks, suggesting the country was not prepared for an outbreak, a doctor at the hospital suggested to the US publication.

The last time Britain faced a crisis on the scale of coronavirus was during the 2009 swine flu epidemic.

Back then, Dr Nick Scriven, a specialist in urgent conditions in Halifax, West Yorkshire, said every doctor where he worked had their own heavy-duty face mask.

But he now claims supplies have become so low that staff need to share masks and scrub them in between treating patients.

The NY Times has consistently criticised the NHS in recent years over waiting times, despite the fact it was last year voted the number one thing that makes people proud to be British.

And it comes as millions of Americans without healthcare insurance are still having to pay to have tests for coronavirus, meaning those with symptoms are reluctant to get tested.

Harvard scientists say it is ‘within the realm of possibility’ that there are as many as 100,000 people infected with coronavirus in the US who have not come forward.

By comparison, there are 163 people with the disease in Britain. The US also has the highest death rate for the virus of any country in the world – 5.4 per cent of patients have died compared to the world average 3.4 per cent and Britain’s 0.8 per cent.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday told the public to ignore alarmist predictions about coronavirus as it would be ‘business as usual’ for the vast majority of people.

Mr Johnson said he had faith in the ability of the public to see the ‘balance of risk’ with the disease and he hoped they would carry on as normal.

And England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty promised the NHS would adapt to beat the epidemic.

He has already floated the idea of creating an extra 5,000 ICU beds or treating people with at-home ventilators.

Professor Whitty has admitted that a large outbreak will put ‘very high pressure on the NHS’, which regularly exceeds its 90 per cent occupancy rate for ICU beds.

But he reassured the public that health officials would try to delay the outbreak’s peak until summer, when more beds free up and less people fall ill with colds and flu.

He told ministers yesterday: ‘The NHS will always cope because the NHS is an emergency service that is very good at adapting to what it finds itself with

In the most severe cases, coronavirus can cause breathing difficulties and even pneumonia, normally in elderly people or those with chronic conditions.

Patients suffering these symptoms may need to be hooked up to ventilators and treated in critical units, although it only occurs in about 2 per cent of cases.

For the vast majority of people they will suffer flu-like symptoms and fight off the disease in two weeks.