It’s Hand Sanitiser O’Clock for Bristol Gin Distillery

Three geezers behind a boutique gin distillery in Bristol are today’s coronavirus war winners, as they’re putting some of their alcohol brewing skills into manufacturing botanical hand sanitisers; which residents can come and fill a bottle up with for free.

It’s the altruistic efforts of the Psychopomp & Circumstance Distillery, a company we’d usually instantly hate for having a name like that, but then these are strange times. The business is asking for donations in return for a bottle of precious clean-grade alcohol, money that’ll be sent to the Bristol Children’s Hospital. Co-founder Danny Walker said: “If you need some let us know and we can add it to your order or if your local pop into the distillery. We have a few glass bottles, but we would encourage people to bring their own spray/pump bottles if you can as we don’t want to add to the plastic problem.”

And they just thrown in at the end that they care about the environment too. Sorry for hating you because of your overblown beards, chaps. Well done. [ITV News]