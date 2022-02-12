‘It’s not a case of clutching your chest and falling to the ground,’ says one expert.

‘It’s not a case of clutching your chest and collapsing to the ground,’ says one expert.

When people are experiencing early signs of a heart attack, a new NHS campaign aims to encourage them to dial 999.

A tightening of the chest, sweating, and pain in the left arm are all signs of a heart attack on the verge.

However, few people are aware of the early signs, which could mean the difference between life and death if they do not call an ambulance.

When the NHS launches a new campaign on Monday to encourage people to dial 999 if they are experiencing early signs of a heart attack, the NHS hopes to make this point clear.

It urges people to take action if they experience common early symptoms like sweating, uneasiness, and chest tightness. It is backed by celebrities such as One Foot In The Grave actor Richard Wilson and Sky Sports presenter Peter Dale – also known by his nickname Tubes.

The campaign, which runs from February 14 to March 31, is the first of the NHS’s ‘Help Us Help You’ heart attack campaigns.

In a poll conducted ahead of the launch, less than half of those polled knew to dial 999 if they or a loved one experienced the more ambiguous signs of a heart attack.

“I had no idea that I was experiencing symptoms of a heart attack at the time,” Dale, who had a heart attack at the age of 36, said.

“I went home after playing football on the morning of the attack, thinking I had indigestion – I just didn’t feel right, and both of my arms started to feel numb.

“I was able to text my mother, who dialed 911, and it wasn’t until the paramedics arrived that I realized I was having a heart attack.”

“People need to be aware of the signs and symptoms – it’s not as simple as clutching your chest and collapsing.”

Although early signs aren’t always severe, call 999 if you notice any.

“It was only because I acted quickly that I was able to save my life.”

“I’ve struggled with my heart health for a long time, and since having a heart attack, I’ve really opened my eyes to the impact it’s had on my life,” Wilson said.

“I became more tired, I was able to walk around less, and my memory deteriorated.

