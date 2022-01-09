It’s not Easyjet or Ryanair that have won the top award for customer service.

It’s not Easyjet or Ryanair that has won the best customer service award.

Jet2 has received its highest-ever customer satisfaction rating from Which? for factors such as punctuality, cabin cleanliness, customer service, and Covid precautions.

Despite another year of travel being dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, budget airline Jet2.com has received a top consumer award for its customer experience and service.

Jet2, the UK’s third-largest airline, is the only short-haul carrier to be named a Which? Recommended Provider, with the award covering Jet2.com, Jet2holidays, and Jet2CityBreaks.

This honor follows Which?’s annual Best and Worst Short-Haul Airlines Survey, which is based on the experiences of over 1,300 paying customers who have flown in the previous two years.

The airline received high marks for punctuality, cabin cleanliness, customer service, and value for money, as well as refunds and precautionary measures in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“At a time when some airlines were making sworn enemies of their customers, Jet2.com received its highest-ever customer score,” Which? wrote of the airline.

“The past two years have been the most challenging in history for the entire travel industry, and the way different companies have responded will be remembered for a long time,” said Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

“We are very proud to be a company that has been repeatedly recognized for the way we have treated customers and independent travel agents, and there is no better or more objective measure of how well we are doing than consumer champion Which? and their members.”

“We are incredibly proud to be named a Which? Recommended Provider again after so much hard work.”

“We begin 2022 with the firm belief that travel will rebound strongly this year, and our track record for looking after customers means we are well positioned to capitalize on that,” he added.

We understand that customers require assurance now more than ever, and as Which? points out in their research, our customer service standards are higher than those of other short-haul airlines.”