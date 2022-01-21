It’s our responsibility to get back to work and get things moving again, and I’ve been shamefully selfish by favoring Plan B.

It’s our responsibility to get back to work and get things moving again, and I’ve been shamefully selfish by preferring Plan B.

I don’t think I’m very good.

My heart sinks a little every time I hear about Covid restrictions being lifted.

This has nothing to do with public safety.

No, it’s because the way things have been for a while now suits me perfectly.

I can easily work from home, and if I need to go into the studio, the trip there is fine because public transportation and the roads are still relatively quiet.

I can usually find something to eat before and after work without having to wait in line.

Shops are usually quiet when there is shopping to be done.

Pubs will be nice and quiet for me if I feel like a drink.

I don’t mind wearing a mask because it cuts down on the number of times I’m approached and asked if West Brom is squandering their promotion hopes.

When it comes to football, I almost miss the days when I wasn’t allowed to attend games in person and suffer.

It all works for me.

But, Jack, it’ll do.

It’s made my life a little easier, but I can say that when my livelihood isn’t in jeopardy.

It occurs to me that my attitude has been shamefully selfish.

Every empty bus, peaceful pub, or queue-free café is good for me, but each of these things comes at a cost to someone, somewhere.

People who would have used the roads and buses aren’t doing so because they don’t have jobs to go to or don’t have enough money to do much with their spare time.

Fewer people are paid to work in quiet shops, cafés, restaurants, and pubs.

As a result, they will be unable to spend their money in any of these establishments.

Yes, someone has always paid a price, but it hasn’t always been me.

When I went to the coast for a few days this week, I was jolted out of my smugness.

In the village, there’s a pub where I used to go for a pint every evening.

I sat there, sipping my drink and taking in the serenity.

There was almost no one else in the room, which is exactly how I like it.

It’s lovely.

However, when I went down for a peaceful pint in the almost deserted pub on my last evening, it was closed.

Who could blame the boss for deciding it wasn’t worth his time to open the door.

This reminded me of a story told by Arthur Miller, the playwright….

