It’s refreshing to see Jeff Goldblum and other older men on the Prada runway.

The presence of Jeff Goldblum and other senior citizens on the Prada runway is a welcome dose of fashion realism.

On Sunday afternoon, two older gentlemen, acclaimed actors Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan, 69 and 62 years old, respectively, opened and closed Prada’s Autumn Winter 2022 menswear show.

“Actors are interpreters of reality, used to echo truth through their portrayals,” Miuccia Prada, the company’s founder, said.

They bring a new dimension to reality because they are real men, well-known figures.”

While I’m not sure what “a new facet of reality” means, I do know that reality is a greying moustache and wrinkled skin for me, and seeing it represented on the catwalk and in fashion images is a welcome development.

For years, I’ve used older people and non-models in my shoots for both E Tautz and Community Clothing.

In October of 2019, I hit peak older model status when I shot a campaign with members of the East Lancashire Sporting Club (Bowling Section).

They were all in their late 60s or early 70s.

Working with non-models is challenging in a variety of ways.

There’s a style of walking that looks natural in photos but isn’t (think clip-clopping pony).

In addition, sample clothes are typically made in standard model sizes and then adjusted right before a show.

Non-professional models, on the other hand, come in all shapes and sizes, necessitating the creation of show samples tailored specifically for them.

They are frequently cast or confirmed only a few days before a performance.

Sure, it’s inconvenient, but it’s not a major stumbling block.

My septuagenarian and sexagenarian bowlers had never modelled before, and getting great images from people who had never been in front of a camera wasn’t easy.

On the other hand, you gain on the roundabout what you lose on the swings.

Reality is abundant in our lives.

It doesn’t matter if there are new facets or not.

As well as personality.

It’s as simple as presenting images that reflect the men and women who buy our clothes.

It’s all about inclusivity and transparency, which we strive to convey in all of our imagery.

We don’t retouch or do hair or make-up; instead, we let non-models do it themselves if they wish.

It’s all about reflecting the truth once more.

