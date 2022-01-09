‘It’s the polar opposite of censorship,’ says one reader, describing how sensitivity readers are changing publishing.

‘It’s the polar opposite of censorship,’ says one reader.

Ellie Broughton meets the people working to improve the world of books by assisting authors in avoiding stereotypes, racism, and harmful clichés – or just another form of cancel culture?

Bad dialogue, cardboard characters, and obvious plot holes are all contenders for what makes a story unsalvageable.

Cliché, however, is the worst of all.

When an author employs a tired old trope – rape as a plot device, autistic character is a genius – the story loses its enchantment.

And if we, the readers, come from backgrounds or identities that make us all too familiar with being stereotyped in real life, seeing characters in fiction receive the same treatment can be more than a turn-off – it can be downright depressing.

Sensitivity readers come into play here.

This new position aims to give authors and publishers the opportunity to address issues of bias and representation in a manuscript before it is sent to the printers.

The poet and teacher Kate Clanchy was recently chastised for using racialized descriptions of children in her 2019 memoir, Some Kids I Taught and What They Taught Me, which was widely panned.

Meanwhile, the casting of a cross-dresser as the serial killer in JK Rowling’s latest Galbraith mystery, Troubled Blood (2020), caused controversy.

After the author was chastised for using “harmful stereotypes” in his portrayal of a boy of Chinese ancestry, HarperCollins had to remove a whole character from a new edition of David Walliams’ 2016 book The World’s Worst Children.

Such controversies arose in part as a result of critics venting their rage online.

“Social media has completely transformed the way publishers work,” says Dr. Anamik Saha, author of Rethinking “Diversity” in Publishing.

A typical sensitivity reading service includes a cover letter that identifies any structural or recurring issues, as well as a manuscript in which the reader highlights any language, dialogue, or description issues line by line.

The majority of those doing the work are freelancers who are also writing or editing.

Jenna Beacom, a sensitivity reader from the United States, has spent more than 25 years advocating for deaf culture.

She enjoys seeing characters who are deaf.

