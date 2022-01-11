It’s the tarantula’s fault: a damaged O’Keeffe painting is back on display after a (dollar)145,000 restoration.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A damaged Georgia O’Keeffe painting has been restored, costing $145,000.

The job was the most massive restoration project Dale Kronkright, head of conservation at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, had ever worked on.

The outcomes will be on display at the museum until October.

Number ten.

In 2023, the painting will be displayed at the San Diego Museum of Art.

The “Spring” painting was created by the late American modernist artist in 1948.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that it was last seen by the public in 2019.

Desert primroses, a large vertebra, and Pedernal, a northern New Mexico mountain peak, are all O’Keeffe trademarks in this painting.

It was the artist’s largest canvas to that point, measuring approximately 4 by 7 feet in size.

A tarantula tunneling through the roof at the artist’s 18th century adobe home in Abiqui, New Mexico, most likely caused the water damage.

Conservators had to fix not only the water damage, but also failed restoration work.

The painting had also been varnished, a technique that is no longer used in conservation.

“It appears to have been stacked against another painting,” Kronkright said.

“It was clearly sanded at some point.”

It looked as if the paint had been removed.”

According to Ariel Plotek, curator at the O’Keeffe Museum, the work “feels like a statement about a new chapter in the artist’s life.”

The painting of “Spring” coincided with O’Keeffe’s return from New York and the remodeling of her New Mexico home, where she had spent three years settling the estate of her late husband, Alfred Stieglitz.

“Mourning is associated with the primrose, while death is associated with the bones.

It’s seen as a memorial to Alfred Stieglitz, according to Plotek.

According to Plotek, the fact that O’Keeffe kept the painting for decades shows how important it was to her.

O’Keeffe wrote to her New York gallerist, Edith Halpert, that she didn’t know if anyone else would like it in letters to her.

Dale Kronkright, head of conservation and restoration at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, is seen in this photo provided by the museum.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.